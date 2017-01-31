FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump to meet pharmaceutical representatives at White House on Tuesday
#Financials
January 31, 2017 / 2:04 AM / 7 months ago

Trump to meet pharmaceutical representatives at White House on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized the high prices of prescription drugs, will meet with representatives of the pharmaceutical industry on Tuesday at the White House, the White House said in a statement.

The meeting had not been previously announced. It was disclosed on Trump's daily schedule, which did not provide the names of the people he would meet.

Trump said on Jan. 11, while president-elect, that pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" on what they charged the government for medicine and that he would do something about it. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Peter Cooney)

