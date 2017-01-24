FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines
January 24, 2017 / 4:46 PM / 7 months ago

Trump signs orders advancing Keystone, Dakota pipelines

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed executive actions to accelerate the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline projects and to decree that American steel should be used for pipelines built in the United States.

Trump also signed an action to expedite environmental review and approval of high-priority infrastructure projects that he hopes to get moving as part of his drive to rebuild U.S. airports, roads and bridges.

Trump told reporters that "we are going to renegotiate some of the terms" of the Keystone XL project. "And if they like we will see if we can get that pipeline built - a lot of jobs, 28,000 jobs, great construction jobs."

He said the Dakota pipeline would be "subject to terms and conditions negotiated by us."

Trump said his order on pipelines "will put a lot of steelworkers back to work."

"We are very insistent that if we are going to build pipelines in the United States, the pipes should be built in the United States," he said. (Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

