WARSAW, July 6 The United States is serious
about the security of its ally Poland, Polish President Andrzej
Duda said on Wednesday after meeting U.S. President Donald Trump
in Warsaw.
"We see ourselves as loyal partners who cooperate on a
number of issues, among others on security," Duda told a joint
news conference with Trump in Warsaw's Royal Castle.
"I have a feeling that the United States is serious about
Poland's security."
Poland hosts some 900 U.S. troops as part of a rotating NATO
force in eastern Europe to counter potential threats from
Russia.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Justyna Pawlak; editing by
Andrew Roche)