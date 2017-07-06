WARSAW, July 6 It is up to the United States to
decide now on more liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to
Poland, the foreign minister said on Thursday when U.S.
President Donald Trump is expected to discuss energy issues in
Warsaw.
State-run gas company PGNiG received its first and
only U.S. LNG delivery in June as part of a plan to reduce
reliance on Russian gas.
"One tanker has arrived and we have shown ourselves that
this is possible. Now everything depends on the American side,
whether they will offer a contract which would be commercially
beneficial for Poland," Witold Waszczykowski told private
broadcaster TVN24.
Warsaw hopes that Trump's visit will pave the way for more
gas supplies from the United States.
Poland has said it does not intend to extend its long-term
gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom after it expires
in 2022.
Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is meeting Trump on
Thursday, told public radio that he would like to see a
long-term LNG deal with a U.S. company.
A senior adviser to Duda said on Wednesday that PGNiG was in
talks over more U.S. gas imports.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz)