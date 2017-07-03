BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 2 U.S. President Donald
Trump spoke separately to the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi
and Qatar on Sunday to discuss his "concerns about the ongoing
dispute" between Qatar and its Gulf and Arab neighbors, the
White House said.
"He reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist
financing and discrediting extremist ideology. The president
also underscored that unity in the region is critical to
accomplishing the Riyadh Summit's goals of defeating terrorism
and promoting regional stability," the White House said.
"President Trump, nevertheless, believes that the overriding
objective of his initiative is the cessation of funding for
terrorism," it said.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Paul Tait)