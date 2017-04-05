By Eric Walsh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump hopes to
sign "several more" measures into law before the end of April to
roll back Obama-era regulations under the time-limited
Congressional Review Act (CRA), a White House official said on
Wednesday.
Aggressive use by Republicans in Congress of the obscure CRA
has provided them with several small-scale legislative victories
at a time when they have struggled with major legislation.
Highlighting these, White House Director of Legislative
Affairs Marc Short said on a conference call with reporters:
"There are several more that we hope to sign before this window
closes on April 28."
The law has a short time span for introducing resolutions of
disapproval: 60 legislative days after a regulation is
finalized, meaning it can only be used shortly after a president
of an opposing party leaves office.
Since Trump, a Republican, took office on Jan. 20, House of
Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has led
Congress in churning out 13 resolutions killing regulations by
Democratic President Barack Obama, most of concern to business
interests.
Trump, who vowed in the 2016 election campaign to slash
regulations, has signed 11 resolutions under the CRA, rolling
back the rules they targeted and barring agencies from writing
"substantially similar" measures in the future.
On Monday, Trump signed a CRA resolution repealing broadband
privacy protections. He has also signed resolutions killing
rules meant to expand background checks for mentally ill gun
purchasers, change public school assessments, and reduce coal
waste runoff into streams.
Democrats have assailed the reversals as harmful to the
environment, education and checks on Wall Street, with many
saying the measures were meant to please big-money lobbyists.
Last Friday was the deadline for introducing new CRA
resolutions. Now Republicans must complete voting on resolutions
already in the legislative pipeline.
Written in 1996 and successfully used only once before 2017,
the CRA was meant to restore the balance of power between
Congress and the federal bureaucracy. But lobbyists and
lawmakers have seized on it as a tool to repeal rules written in
the final months of a preceding administration.
The U.S. government has thousands of regulations, which are
categorized by their impact on the economy.
The Congressional Research Service, a nonpartisan arm of
Congress, has reported that 76 "major" new rules, subject to CRA
review, were written in 2015, down from 81 in 2014. The busiest
year on record for major new rules was 100 in 2010.