WASHINGTON Feb 8 Several advocacy groups have
sued the Trump administration over the president's executive
order to U.S. agencies to rescind two government regulations for
every new rule introduced, according to a court document filed
on Wednesday.
The National Resources Defense Council, Communications
Workers of America, and Public Citizen said in their lawsuit
that the Jan. 30 order would harm the public.
They said it would "block or force the repeal of regulations
needed to protect health, safety, and the environment, across a
broad range of topics - from automobile safety, to occupational
health, to air pollution, to endangered species."
The White House had no immediate comment on the lawsuit.
The order does not apply to most of the financial reform
rules introduced by the Obama administration or to rules
mandated by statutes.
Republican President Donald Trump's order is a part of his
party's larger effort to undo many of the actions of former
President Barack Obama, a Democrat who left office last month
after two four-year terms.
In Congress, conservative lawmakers have already moved to
stamp out five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment,
labor and guns.
Companies have lauded the effort to deregulate, saying it
will help boost their businesses and the larger U.S. economy. On
Wednesday, Tokyo-based Softbank, whose chief executive has
backed Trump's efforts, said easing rules will make it easier to
do business in the United States.
In addition to Trump, Wednesday's lawsuit in U.S. District
Court for the District of Columbia named federal departments and
agencies, particularly those with jurisdiction over
environmental, transportation and energy issues.
The groups argued that Trump overstepped his constitutional
power and that the order "directs federal agencies to engage in
unlawful actions that will harm countless Americans, including
plaintiffs' members."
(Reporting by Susan Heavey, Roberta Rampton and Joseph Ax;
editing by Grant McCool)