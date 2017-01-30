FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-White House says executive order does not apply to independent regulators
#Corrections News
January 30, 2017 / 6:48 PM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-White House says executive order does not apply to independent regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say the president made his remarks about Dodd-Frank shortly before the signing of the executive order, not during the signing)

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The White House confirmed on Monday that a new executive order to slash regulations will not apply to independent regulatory agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, a spokeswoman said.

President Donald Trump complained about the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law in a meeting with small business owners, in which he referred to the law as a "disaster." He made his remarks shortly before signing the executive order.

However, most of the regulators tasked with writing rules and implementing Dodd-Frank are independent, and therefore are not covered by the order. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chris Reese)

