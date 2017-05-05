BOSTON President Donald Trump's executive order
on Thursday making it easier for churches to dabble in politics
kept faith with his promise to evangelical Christians who helped
him win the White House, but could end up benefiting his
opponents as well.
Leaders of the U.S. religious left, a rising force of
opposition to Trump's hard-line stance on immigration and
healthcare, said they were poised to benefit from the move,
which lifts the risk of religious groups losing their tax-exempt
status if they advocate for particular candidates.
"This is going to backfire on Trump," said the Rev. Jennifer
Butler, chief executive of progressive policy group Faith in
Public Life. "We are morally outraged at what is going on and we
are appalled at the weaponization of religion."
The group plans to mobilize voters who view some of Trump's
policies as immoral. While the group does not endorse
candidates, those voters in the 2018 midterm elections would
back candidates who oppose those policies. Trump's order gives
religious groups more liberty to do so without jeopardizing
tax-exempt status.
"We're going to be mobilizing millions of voters to turn out
at the polls and vote their values," Butler said.
Sojourners, a Washington-based progressive Christian network
that advocates for immigrants and the poor, also believes more
of its members will now feel free to speak out against Trump's
policies.
"I wouldn't tell people who to vote for but I would tell
them what to vote against and this might encourage more churches
to speak out against him," said Jim Wallis, the group's founder.
"Donald Trump's use of racism and racial bigotry is unchristian.
His attack on refugees is anti-Christian."
Trump has repeatedly and angrily denied allegations that his
policies are racist, calling immigration limits essential for
national security. Before signing the order, the Republican
president cited historically black churches and slain
civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. as drivers of U.S.
social progress.
'SWORD OF DAMOCLES'
Evangelical and Roman Catholic leaders as well as a
prominent U.S. rabbi joined Trump when he signed the order
instructing the Internal Revenue Service to "alleviate the
burden of the Johnson Amendment," the 1954 law prohibiting
organizations with tax-free status, including churches, from
participating in political campaigns or supporting particular
candidates.
The move by Trump, who appealed to religious conservatives
in his 2016 presidential run, was widely praised by religious
organizations that felt hemmed in by the law or openly violated
it.
"We will not allow people of faith to be targeted, bullied
or silenced any more," Trump, who criticized the Johnson
Amendment during his campaign, said at the ceremony. Rescinding
the law would require an act of Congress.
Ralph Reed, a longtime leader of the religious right and
chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, praised Trump's
executive order in a statement, saying it removed a "sword of
Damocles that has hung over the faith community for decades."
Several prominent leaders of the religious left noted that
neither Republican nor Democratic policy stances lined up neatly
with any major religion's teaching and said the move could
fracture congregations by encouraging leaders to take sides.
"Once faith leaders become partisan, it hijacks their moral
authority and their impartiality in this hyper-partisan
environment," said Rabbi Jonah Pesner, director of the Religious
Action Center of Reform Judaism.
The American Civil Liberties Union had threatened a lawsuit
to stop the order, but later backed off, saying the most onerous
provisions had yet to be enacted and that it fell far short of
meeting Trump's pledge to "totally destroy" the Johnson
Amendment.
Several leaders interviewed said they worried that Trump's
move could be unevenly enforced, allowing conservative Christian
churches to promote political candidates without extending the
same exemptions to other views or other denominations.
"The biggest religious liberty issue now for me is how
Christians are going to protect the liberty of Muslims," said
Wallis, of Sojourners. "That's the top issue, more than whether
they have to hire gay people."
Ibrahim Hooper, spokesman for the Council on
American-Islamic Relations, said his group would keep urging
U.S. imams to speak out on moral issues with political
consequences, but would urge them to remain nonpartisan.
He wondered if all religious leaders would follow that
guidance.
"These kind of moves, particularly by this administration,
have a vast ocean of unintended consequences," he said.