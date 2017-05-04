By Steve Holland
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump is expected to
take executive action on Thursday to effectively lift a ban on
political activity by churches and other tax-exempt
institutions, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.
Trump will mark the National Day of Prayer by issuing
guidance to federal agencies like the Treasury Department on how
to interpret a law that says churches and religious
organizations risk losing their tax-exempt status if they
participate in political campaigns.
The order is expected to give the Treasury Department
guidance on how strictly to enforce the 1954 law known as the
Johnson Amendment, the White House official said, speaking on
condition of anonymity as details of the action were still being
worked out.
Trump frequently complained about the amendment during his
campaign for the presidency, bolstering his support among
religious conservatives who contend it violates free speech and
religious freedom rights.
Changing the law altogether would require action in the
Republican-led U.S. Congress.
Civil liberties and gay rights groups fear Trump's order
could include provisions to allow government agencies and
businesses to deny services to gay people in the name of
religious freedom. The groups have argued that such a move would
be unconstitutional.
It was not clear on Wednesday whether the order would
include that type of measure, the official said.