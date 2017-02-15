FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Trump to meet with retail CEOs who oppose border tax
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 15, 2017 / 2:39 PM / 6 months ago

Trump to meet with retail CEOs who oppose border tax

Ginger Gibson

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will welcome the chief executive officers of Target Corp , Best Buy Co Inc and six other major retailers to the White House on Wednesday morning to discuss tax reform and infrastructure.

Best Buy and Target have been fighting a proposal to impose a border tax on imported goods, among sweeping changes presented by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives. Convincing Trump to oppose the measure would probably bring an end to it.

Trump plans to announce his own tax plan in the coming weeks.

The meeting will include Target's Brian Cornell, Best Buy's Hubert Joly, Gap Inc's Art Peck, Autozone Inc's William Rhodes, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc's Stefano Pessina, J.C. Penney Co Inc's Marvin Ellison, Jo-Ann Stores' Jill Soltau and Tractor Supply Co's Gregory Sandfort.

The group will also meet on Wednesday with the heads of the two tax-writing congressional committees, Kevin Brady, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, and Senator Orrin Hatch, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee.

Brady and House Speaker Paul Ryan are leading the push to overhaul the tax code by cutting the corporate income tax to 20 percent from 35 percent, imposing a 20 percent tax on imports and excluding export revenue from taxable income.

Companies that rely heavily on imports, such as retailers, automakers and refiners, say a border tax would outweigh the benefit of a lower headline corporate tax.

Trump has voiced some concern about the House tax proposal, calling it "too complicated." But the White House also has said a border tax on goods from Mexico is one option under review to pay for a wall along the nation's southern border.

The prospect of a big import tax is also pitting some of the largest U.S. companies against one another. A group of major exporters, including Boeing Co, General Electric Co and Pfizer Inc, have formed their own coalition to support the import tax.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.