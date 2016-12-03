(Adds Sanders' reply)
WASHINGTON Dec 3 President-elect Donald Trump,
after threatening consequences for companies that move jobs
overseas, turned to another Indiana company planning a move to
Mexico, drawing a rebuke from former Democratic presidential
candidate Bernie Sanders on Saturday.
"Rexnord of Indiana is moving to Mexico and rather viciously
firing all of its 300 workers. This is happening all over our
country. No more!" Trump said in a Friday night Twitter post.
Rexnord Corp, an industrial supplier based in
Milwaukee, announced plans in October to move a bearing plant,
and its 300 jobs, from Indianapolis to Mexico, employees told
the Indianapolis Star at the time.
Company representatives on Saturday did not respond to a
request for comment on Trump's tweet.
The Republican, who takes office on Jan. 20, warned on
Thursday of consequences for companies that move jobs out of the
United States but did not specify what they would
be.
Trump, who campaigned on promises to keep manufacturing jobs
from fleeing the country, claimed credit for a deal in which
Indiana state officials agreed to give United Technologies Corp
$7 million worth of tax breaks to encourage the company
to keep around 1,000 jobs at its Carrier unit in Indianapolis
instead of hiring in Mexico.
The agreement was less than a complete victory for Trump, as
the air conditioner maker will still send an estimated 1,300
jobs there.
Critics, including some Republicans, said making such
agreements with individual companies amounted to corporate
welfare and was not an effective way of keeping or generating
U.S. jobs.
Sanders, who criticized U.S. trade policy in his race
against Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential
nomination, said Trump's deal with Carrier set a "very dangerous
precedent" of having taxpayers subsidize multibillion dollar
corporations to "beg them" to keep jobs in the country.
On Saturday, he challenged Trump over his Rexnord tweet.
"What are you going to do, @realDonaldTrump? Stand up for
working people or give the company a massive tax break?" Sanders
tweeted in response to Trump's post.
Sanders supports tougher policies on corporations for
outsourcing.
During the presidential campaign, Trump said his
administration would put a 35 percent import tariff on goods
made by American manufacturers that moved jobs offshore. He
frequently pilloried Carrier for planning to move production to
Mexico as he appealed to blue-collar voters in the Midwest,
including in Indiana, whose governor, Mike Pence, is the vice
president-elect.
It is unclear what steps would have to be taken by federal
authorities before Trump could retaliate against individual
companies shifting jobs abroad.
