November 17, 2016 / 8:55 PM / 9 months ago

Trump may discuss secretary of state job with critic Romney-Reuters source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - President-elect Donald Trump will meet on Sunday with Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, and may discuss bringing him on to his team as secretary of state, a source familiar with the meeting said on Thursday.

It would be an extraordinary turn of events, given that Romney was a fierce critic of Trump and had urged Republicans to vote for anyone but him while the party was picking its presidential nominee. The source told Reuters that a broad discussion was expected during the meeting and that discussion about the secretary of state position was possible. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)

