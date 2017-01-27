FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump, Putin likely to discuss terrorism, other issues in call -W.House aide
January 27, 2017 / 1:02 PM / 7 months ago

Trump, Putin likely to discuss terrorism, other issues in call -W.House aide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely discuss a range of issues in a reported call, including efforts to combat terrorism, White House senior aide Kellyanne Conway said in television interviews on Friday.

Asked about the planned call for Saturday, Conway told CBS' "This Morning" program: "I assume they will discuss, in the interests of their respective countries, how to come together and work together on issues where you can find common ground and where these two nations could maybe defeat radical Islamic terrorism." (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh)

