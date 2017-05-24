House Democrats seek info from Deutsche Bank on Trump accounts

May 24 (Reuters) - Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services Committee said on Wednesday they have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to U.S. President Donald Trump have ties to Russia.

Committee Democrats sent a letter to Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer John Cryan on Tuesday seeking details of internal reviews to determine if Trump's loans were backed by the Russian government.

The congressional inquiry also seeks information about a Russian "mirror trading" scheme that allowed $10 billion to flow out of Russia. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)