By Susan Heavey
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The special counsel appointed to lead
a probe into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S.
election should be granted full control of the investigation
independent of Justice Department officials, the Democratic
National Committee said on Friday.
The DNC, in a statement, said Deputy Attorney General Rod
Rosenstein, who has authority over special counsel Robert
Mueller, needs to recuse himself from the Russia probe and
control of the investigation should not be given to another
Trump appointee.