7 months ago
White House assails Trump 'secrecy' on financial dealings with Russia
#Energy
January 11, 2017 / 7:32 PM / 7 months ago

White House assails Trump 'secrecy' on financial dealings with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday said U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team have refused to make public information that would put to rest questions about his and his family's possible financial entanglements in Russia.

"There's ample evidence that they could marshal, to make public to refute those claims, those accusations that they say are baseless. But they refuse to do so," spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. "That kind of secrecy only serves to sow public doubt." (Reporting by David Alexander and Julia Edwards; writing by Doina Chiacu, editing by G Crosse)

