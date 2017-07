MOSCOW, July 26 (Reuters) - Draft new U.S. sanctions against Russia will hurt the powers of U.S. President Donald Trump and the European Union's energy security more than Russia's economy, Interfax news agency cited Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin as saying on Wednesday.

Oreshkin also said the new U.S. sanctions would have no significant influence on the rouble exchange rate, the agency reported. (Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alexander Winning)