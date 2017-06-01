FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says has no links to Russia - Daily Mail
June 1, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 3 months ago

Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage says has no links to Russia - Daily Mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Britain's Nigel Farage, a leading Brexit campaigner, denied he had any links to Russia following a media report that he is a "person of interest" in the U.S. investigation into possible links between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

"I don't believe it," Farage told the Daily Mail's website MailOnline. "I have no connections."

"I have never been to Russia. I have never had any business dealings with Russia," he was quoted as saying.

The Guardian newspaper said earlier that Farage, the former leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party, had "raised the interest" of FBI investigators because of his relationships with individuals connected to both the Trump campaign and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

It said Farage had not been accused of wrongdoing and was not a target of investigation. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Andy Bruce)

