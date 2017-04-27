FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Pentagon launches probe into Trump's ex-security adviser Flynn -letter
April 27, 2017 / 2:17 PM / 4 months ago

Pentagon launches probe into Trump's ex-security adviser Flynn -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - A Pentagon inspector general is launching its own investigation into whether President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn took payments from foreign entities without approval, according to a letter released by House Democrats on Thursday.

The inspector general of the Department of Defense is probing whether Flynn had "failed to obtain required approval prior to receiving any emolument from a foreign government," according to the April 11 letter to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and David Alexander

