By Jonathan Landay
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON The Pentagon inspector general has
launched an investigation into whether Michael Flynn, U.S.
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser,
accepted money from foreign entities without the required
approval, according to a letter released by House Democrats on
Thursday.
The new probe compounds the legal problems Flynn faces for
taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from the state-run
Russia Today (RT) television network and a firm owned by a
Turkish businessman after the former Defense Intelligence Agency
(DIA) director retired as an Army lieutenant general in 2014.
Senior lawmakers said this week that Flynn likely broke the
law by failing to request and receive permission to accept
$45,000 to speak at a 2015 RT gala dinner at which he sat with
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
If substantiated, such a failure would violate regulations
rooted in the Constitution that bar current and retired military
officers from accepting "emoluments" from foreign powers, the
letter said.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Thursday
that the inspector general's probe was "appropriate."
"If they think there's wrongdoing, then the department's
inspector general should look into that," he said.
Spicer said Flynn did not undergo a security review before
he was named Trump's first national security adviser.
"Why would you rerun a background check on someone who was
the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency that had and did
maintain a high-level security clearance?" he said.
However, a former senior White House official familiar with
ethics and security clearance issues said that during the
administration of former President Barack Obama, the White House
Counsel's office always conducted its own background
investigations of candidates for senior White House jobs, even
if they already held security clearances.
These reviews included questionnaires and interviews, and
would have included issues such as whether the candidate had
drug problems, had hired prostitutes, or had personal or
financial problems, the former official said.
CONGRESSIONAL PROBES
Flynn is also the subject of congressional probes into
Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election that U.S.
intelligence agencies have said was intended to sway the vote in
favor of Trump, the Republican candidate, over his Democratic
rival, Hillary Clinton. Russia denies the allegation.
The Defense Department inspector general is investigating
whether Flynn "failed to obtain required approval prior to
receiving any emolument from a foreign government," according to
an April 11 letter released by Democrats on the House Oversight
and Government Reform Committee.
If substantiated, such a failure would violate military
regulations that apply a constitutional provision that bars
current and retired officers from accepting "emoluments" from
foreign powers, the letter said.
Representative Elijah Cummings, the House committee's top
Democrat, released other Defense Department documents on
Thursday showing that the DIA found no evidence that Flynn
requested permission to accept foreign funds, despite a 2014
warning against taking such payments.
One document, a redacted version of a letter the DIA sent to
the committee on April 7, said the agency had not found "any
records referring or relating to LTG (Lieutenant General)
Flynn's receipt of money from a foreign source."
THUMB DRIVE
Flynn's attorney, Robert Kelner, said in a statement that
Cummings mischaracterized the DIA letter, saying a partially
redacted section confirmed that Flynn gave the Pentagon
"information and documents on a thumb drive" about the RT event.
The materials included documents that Flynn used a speakers
bureau for the event, said Kelner, adding that the former
national security adviser also briefed the Pentagon before and
after the Moscow visit. He called on the DIA to release the
unredacted letter and details of the briefings.
Kelner's statement, however, did not address the issue of
whether Flynn requested and received permission to accept
foreign government payments.
Separately, the committee's Republican chairman,
Representative Jason Chaffetz, asked the acting Army secretary
for a "final determination" about whether Flynn violated the law
by accepting foreign payments, according to a letter released by
his office on Thursday.
In addition to looking into the RT funds, the House
committee is scrutinizing Flynn's work last year as a foreign
agent hired to promote Turkish government views by a
Netherlands-based company owned by a Turkish businessman.
The company paid Flynn's now-defunct firm, Flynn Intel
Group, a total of $530,000 beginning in August, when he was the
Trump campaign's top foreign policy adviser.
Flynn registered as a foreign agent with the Justice
Department only in March, weeks after he resigned as Trump's
national security adviser following his failure to disclose his
contacts with Sergei Kislyak, Russia's ambassador to the United
States, before Trump took office.