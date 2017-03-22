WASHINGTON The main investigative panel of the
U.S. House of Representatives has asked the White House and the
FBI for documents regarding former national security adviser
Michael Flynn's foreign contacts with Russia, Turkey and others,
its Republican chairman and Democratic counterpart said on
Wednesday.
House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman
Jason Chaffetz and Ranking Democrat Elijah Cummings said in a
statement that the panel also requested related documents from
the Department of Defense and the Office of the Director of
National Intelligence.
The committee is considering whether Flynn, who resigned
less than a month after President Donald Trump took office on
Jan. 20, fully disclosed his payments from foreign sources.
Flynn's departure followed a report that the Justice
Department had earlier warned the White House that Flynn could
be vulnerable to blackmail for contacts with Russian ambassador
Sergey Kislyak before Trump took office.
Another report later showed Flynn, a retired U.S. Army
lieutenant general, had been working as a representative for
Turkey during last year’s presidential campaign even as he was
advising Trump.
Separately on Wednesday, U.S. House of Representatives
intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes, a Republican, said
intelligence agencies had swept up incidental communications by
Trump's political campaign after the Nov. 8 election, raising
concerns about spying on the newly elected president.
Chaffetz and Cummings said their request included documents
on security clearance applications as well as on foreign
contacts and payments, including payments Flynn received from
RT, the Kremlin-backed media outlet.
The committee called for the White House and the other
agencies to provide all the documents related to Flynn dating
back to his retirement in 2014 to the present, and to deliver
them to the panel by April 3.