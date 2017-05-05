WASHINGTON The leaders of a House of
Representatives probe of possible Russian meddling in the 2016
U.S. election said they had a "successful" hearing on Thursday,
projecting unity after a partisan division had threatened to
derail their investigation.
Representatives Mike Conaway, the new Republican leader of
the House Intelligence Committee probe, and Adam Schiff, the top
Democrat, addressed reporters together after Federal Bureau of
Investigation Director James Comey and Admiral Mike Rogers, the
director of the National Security Agency, testified at a
classified hearing.
"We had a very successful hearing," Conaway said.
Schiff said the witnesses had provided "some additional
insights," and the committee was working together very well.
Neither responded to questions.
The committee's Republican chairman, Devin Nunes, recused
himself from the investigation and was replaced by Conaway last
month after a dispute caused Democrats to question whether Nunes
could credibly lead a probe of possible Russian attempts to
influence the election in favor of President Donald Trump.
Russia denies the allegations.
Nunes had infuriated Democrats by telling reporters,
Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and Trump - before informing
committee Democrats - that he had seen documents showing that
the communications of Trump associates had been caught up in
surveillance.
It later emerged that Nunes, a close Trump ally, obtained
the information at the White House, after the Republican
president pushed back against suspicions that Russia boosted his
campaign by making the unsubstantiated accusation that former
President Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower in
New York.
Schiff and Conaway later issued a joint statement on
Thursday's classified hearing saying they remained committed to
working with the FBI as it continues its investigation. They
said they are currently sending out invitations for witnesses to
testify and requesting documents.
They said they were looking forward to the next steps of the
investigation, including an open hearing with former Director of
National Intelligence James Clapper, former Deputy Attorney
General Sally Yates and John Brennan, who was director of the
Central Intelligence Agency under Obama.
Nunes cancelled that hearing when it was originally
scheduled in late March, frustrating Democrats, but the
committee has now promised it will take place at a still
undetermined date.
Yates and Clapper are due to testify in the Senate on
Monday.