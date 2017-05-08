FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama warned Trump against hiring retired general Flynn -ex Obama aide
May 8, 2017 / 7:46 PM / 3 months ago

Patricia Zengerle and Jonathan Landay

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama warned then-President-elect Donald Trump not to give the post of national security adviser in his administration to Michael Flynn who was eventually fired in a controversy about ties to Russia, a former Obama aide said.

Obama gave the warning in an Oval Office meeting with Trump just days after the Republican's surprise election win last Nov. 8. The warning, first reported by NBC News, came up during a discussion of White House personnel.

The nature of Obama's misgivings about Flynn were not clear.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Flynn has emerged as a central figure in probes into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Moscow.

A former U.S. deputy attorney general, Sally Yates, is expected to tell a Senate Judiciary subcommittee later Monday that she had warned the White House after Trump took office that Flynn had not told the truth about conversations he had held with the Russian ambassador to Washington.

Trump fired Flynn, a retired general, in February for failing to disclose talks with Ambassador Sergei Kislyak about U.S. sanctions on Moscow and then misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations. (Additional reporting by Doina Chiacu)

