WASHINGTON President Donald Trump acknowledged
on Friday he is under investigation in a probe of alleged
Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential race and possible
collusion by his campaign - and seemed to assail the Justice
Department official overseeing the inquiry.
Robert Mueller, the special counsel named by the department
to investigate the Russia matter, is now examining whether Trump
or others sought to obstruct the probe, a person familiar with
the inquiry said on Thursday.
"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the
man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump
wrote on Twitter, referring to his May 9 dismissal of James
Comey.
Trump did not identify "the man" but appeared to be
questioning the integrity of Deputy Attorney General Rod
Rosenstein, the Justice Department's No. 2 official who
appointed Mueller on May 17, supervises the probe and wrote a
memo to Trump critical of Comey that preceded Comey's firing.
Hours later, a source close to Trump's outside legal team
said Trump did not intend his tweet to be confirmation of the
investigation but rather was reacting to a Washington Post story
on Wednesday about the probe. The source spoke on condition of
anonymity.
Rosenstein has said privately he may need to recuse himself
from matters relating to the Russia probe because he could
become a witness in the investigation, ABC News reported on
Friday. ABC said Rosenstein told Associate Attorney General
Rachel Brand she would have authority over the probe if he were
to step aside.
The Democratic National Committee called on Rosenstein to
recuse himself from the Russia matter, but it said authority
over the investigation should be given to Mueller and not
another Trump appointee.
While the Republican Trump administration initially said
Rosenstein's letter was the reason the president fired Comey on
May 9, Trump later said he did so because of the "Russia thing."
Comey told a Senate panel last week he believed Trump fired
him to undermine the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Russia
probe. Comey testified that Trump directed him in February to
drop an FBI investigation into former national security adviser
Michael Flynn relating to the Russia matter.
Comey testified it would be up to Mueller to decide whether
Trump's action amounted to obstruction of justice, an act that
could be cited in any effort in the Republican-led Congress to
impeach him and remove him from office.
TRUMP'S LAWYER HIRES A LAWYER
The Russia issue has cast a shadow over Trump's five months
in office.
In another indication of the seriousness of the probe,
Michael Cohen, a personal attorney to Trump, said he has
retained attorney Stephen Ryan, a former assistant U.S.
attorney, to represent him in the ongoing probes. Cohen has
received a subpoena from one of the congressional committees
looking into the Russia issue.
Rosenstein has authority over the inquiry because Attorney
General Jeff Sessions recused himself on March 2 after
revelations of previously undisclosed meetings with Russia's
ambassador to Washington while he was a Trump campaign adviser.
Brand was confirmed as the No. 3 Justice Department official
on a 52-46 vote in the Senate on May 18, with Democrats lining
up against her.
From 2011 until her confirmation, she was a lawyer for the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce business lobbying group's legal arm,
which played a major role in marshaling legal opposition to
environmental and labor regulations championed by Democratic
former President Barack Obama.
Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, a Senate Intelligence
Committee member, said she was "increasingly concerned" Trump
would try to fire not only Mueller, but also Rosenstein.
"The message the president is sending through his tweets is
that he believes the rule of law doesn't apply to him and that
anyone who thinks otherwise will be fired," Feinstein said.
A Trump confidant said this week the president had
considered firing Mueller. Rosenstein, who would be responsible
for actually dismissing Mueller, told U.S. lawmakers he would
fire him only with good cause.
U.S. intelligence agencies concluded in January that Russia
interfered in the presidential race to try to help Trump win, in
part by hacking and releasing emails damaging to his Democratic
opponent, Hillary Clinton.
Moscow has denied any interference. The White House denies
any collusion.
Trump kept up his criticism of the investigations, writing
on Twitter, "After 7 months of investigations & committee
hearings about my 'collusion with the Russians,' nobody has been
able to show any proof. Sad!"