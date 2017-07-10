By Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Donald Trump Jr. has hired a lawyer to
represent him in Russia-related investigations, his office and
the lawyer said on Monday, as Republicans voiced concern about a
meeting between the U.S. president's son and a Russian.
Trump Jr. hired New York lawyer Alan Futerfas, who
specializes in criminal defense.
Futerfas would not say when he was retained or whether he
played any part in the statements Trump Jr. made over the
weekend about a meeting with a Russian lawyer.
Trump Jr. met the Russian, Natalia Veselnitskaya, in June
2016 during the presidential election campaign at Trump Tower in
New York.
He has said he agreed to meet Veselnitskaya, described by
the New York Times as having links to the Kremlin, after being
promised damaging information about Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton.
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Trump's then-campaign
chairman, Paul Manafort, also attended, the Times said. It
called the encounter the first confirmed private meeting of
members of Donald Trump's inner circle with a Russian national.
Congressional committees and a federal special counsel,
Robert Mueller, are investigating whether Russia interfered in
the election and colluded with the Trump campaign.
Moscow denies interfering, and Trump, who became president
on Jan. 20, says there was no collusion.
Futerfas told Reuters: “I look forward to assisting Donald
Jr. and, quite frankly, there is nothing to all of the media
buzz about the June 9th, 2016 meeting. That will be proven to be
the case.”
Earlier on Monday, a Republican member of the U.S. Senate
Intelligence Committee, Susan Collins, called on Trump Jr. to
testify before the panel, which is looking into accusations of
Russian meddling in the election.
"Our intelligence committee needs to interview him and
others who attended the meeting," Senator Susan Collins told
reporters at the U.S. Capitol.
Aides to leaders of the Senate and House intelligence
committees declined to comment about whether Trump Jr. would be
called to testify.
Allegations of the Trump campaign's ties to Russia have cast
a shadow over the Republican president's first months in office.
WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS MEETING
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said there was nothing
inappropriate about the meeting with lawyer Veselnitskaya. "Don
Junior took a very short meeting from which there was absolutely
no follow-up," Sanders told reporters.
But Republican Senator Pat Toomey said it was not
appropriate for presidential campaigns to solicit or accept
negative information about a rival from a Russian.
"It encourages countries to come in and undermine our
democratic process. And these countries have great capabilities
to do that sort of thing," he told MSNBC.
In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on
Monday that the Kremlin did not know the identity of the Russian
lawyer.
"No, we don't know who it is and, certainly, we cannot track
down all movements of all Russian lawyers both within Russia and
abroad," Peskov said.
A publicist who arranged the meeting with the lawyer last
year said he did so at the request of singer and businessman
Emin Agalarov, a Moscow-based client of his.
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland and Patricia Zengerle in
Washington)