3 months ago
Trump, in tweets, defends his sharing of information with Russians
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
May 16, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 3 months ago

Trump, in tweets, defends his sharing of information with Russians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his decision to share information with Russia, saying he shared facts with Russian officials at an publicly known meeting at the White House last week.

"As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism," Trump said on Twitter.

On Monday, two U.S. officials said Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia's foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

