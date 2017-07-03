President Donald Trump is considering adding a
veteran Washington lawyer to the White House counsel's office to
deal with Russia-related issues, people familiar with the matter
said.
Ty Cobb, a white-collar defense lawyer with the firm of
Hogan Lovells and a former federal prosecutor, met with Trump
about a week ago, another person said.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the
administration had "no announcement at this time."
Cobb did not respond to comment except to say he was on
vacation.
Cobb, 66, represented a number of individuals in government
investigations during the Clinton administration, including
former Democratic National Committee fundraiser John Huang and
former White House aide David Watkins.
Trump has been seeking a senior-level lawyer to join the
office led by White House Counsel Don McGahn to focus on the
various Russia investigations, one of the people said.
In addition to a probe by special counsel Robert Mueller,
several congressional panels are investigating Russia's alleged
meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential
collusion by Trump's campaign. Moscow has denied any
interference and Trump has denied any collusion.
The role Cobb met with Trump about is separate from the
legal team gathering to represent the president personally. That
team, led by New York lawyer Marc Kasowitz, now includes
constitutional lawyer and evangelical radio talk show host Jay
Sekulow, Washington lawyer John Dowd, and Michael Bowe, a
partner at Kasowitz’s firm.
According to sources familiar with the matter, lawyers from
major firms have turned down joining Trump's outside legal team,
citing conflicts at their firms and concerns Trump would not
listen to them.
Others lawyers have also turned down the role for which Cobb
is being considered. William Burck, a partner at Quinn Emanuel,
and Emmet Flood, a partner at Williams & Connolly, both turned
down the opportunity, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Cobb, a distant relative of the famous baseball player of
the same name, graduated from Harvard University and earned his
law degree at Georgetown.
In the 1980s, he was a federal prosecutor in Baltimore,
where he led a regional drug and organized crime task force.
Cobb has some experience with leaks, which Trump has
repeatedly complained about in relation to the Russia probes.
In 2006, Cobb represented former CIA official Mary McCarthy,
who was fired after she was accused of providing classified
information to reporters. No charges were brought against
McCarthy.