June 19 A veteran federal prosecutor recruited
onto special counsel Robert Mueller's team is known for a skill
that may come in handy in the investigation of potential ties
between Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign
team: persuading witnesses to turn on friends, colleagues and
superiors.
Andrew Weissmann, who headed the U.S. Justice Department's
criminal fraud section before joining Mueller's team last month,
is best known for two assignments - the investigation of
now-defunct energy company Enron and organized crime cases in
Brooklyn, New York - that depended heavily on gaining witness
cooperation.
Securing the cooperation of people close to Trump, many of
whom have been retaining their own lawyers, could be important
for Mueller, who was named by the Justice Department as special
counsel on May 17 and is investigating, among other issues,
whether Trump himself has sought to obstruct justice. Trump has
denied allegations of both collusion and obstruction.
"Flipping" witnesses is a common, although not always
successful, tactic in criminal prosecutions.
Robert Ray, who succeeded Kenneth Starr as the independent
counsel examining former President Bill Clinton, noted that
Trump's fired former national security advisor, Michael Flynn,
has already offered through his lawyer to testify before
Congress in exchange for immunity, suggesting potential
willingness to cooperate as a witness.
"It would seem to me the time is now to make some decisions
about what you have and what leverage can be applied to get the
things you don't have," Ray said, referring to Mueller's team.
Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Trump's son-in-law Jared
Kushner and others close to the president already have hired
their own lawyers to help navigate Mueller's expanding probe and
ongoing congressional investigations.
Kathryn Ruemmler, who served as White House counsel under
former President Barack Obama, said Weissmann is willing to take
risks to secure witness testimony that other prosecutors might
not. Ruemmler worked with Weissmann on the Justice Department's
Enron task force that investigated the massive corporate fraud
that led to the company's 2001 collapse.
Ruemmler recalled that Weissmann had a hunch that former
Enron treasurer Ben Glisan would be willing to talk despite
already having pleaded guilty without agreeing to cooperate. So
Weissmann had U.S. marshals bring Glisan before the grand jury
from prison, Ruemmler said.
'NOT AFRAID TO LOSE'
Other prosecutors might have feared Glisan's testimony could
contradict their theory of the case, Ruemmler said, but
Weissmann's gamble paid off when the former executive became a
key witness.
"He's not afraid to lose, and that is sometimes an unusual
quality," Ruemmler said of Weissmann.
Weissmann also led lengthy negotiations with lawyers for
Andrew Fastow, Enron's former chief financial officer and a star
prosecution witness in the case, gaining leverage from the fact
that prosecutors had indicted Fastow's wife, also a former Enron
employee, on tax fraud charges.
Both pleaded guilty, and Fastow testified against former
Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling, who was convicted in 2006.
Fastow declined to comment. Glisan could not be reached for
comment. Representatives for Mueller and the Trump legal team
declined to comment.
Critics have said say Weissmann's hardball approach can lead
to prosecutorial overreach. A number of Enron convictions were
overturned on appeal, and Skilling's 24-year sentence was later
reduced by 10 years.
Defense lawyer Tom Kirkendall, who represented clients
related to the Enron case, said the task force intimidated
witnesses and misinterpreted the law.
But Sam Buell, a former prosecutor who was a member of the
Enron task force, called such criticism routine in high-stakes
cases.
Mueller has several other highly experienced lawyers on his
team, including U.S. Deputy Solicitor General Michael Dreeben.
Trump has also been building a legal team led by New York lawyer
Marc Kasowitz, with veteran Washington defense lawyer John Dowd
recently coming aboard.
Before his work relating to Enron, Weissmann served as a
federal prosecutor in the organized crime bureau in Brooklyn. In
1997, he and trial partner George Stamboulidis brought down one
of the country's most powerful mob bosses, Vincent "the Chin"
Gigante, with the help of turncoat witnesses.
"We cut our teeth in the organized crime section," said
Stamboulidis, now in private practice. "And the only way you can
make those cases is to get people to cooperate, even when the
oath of Omerta (a Mafia code of silence and non-cooperation with
authorities) was strong and in full play."