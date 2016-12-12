FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kremlin calls Tillerson, tipped for Sec'y of state job, a professional
December 12, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 8 months ago

Kremlin calls Tillerson, tipped for Sec'y of state job, a professional

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW Dec 12 (Reuters) - Rex Tillerson, the ExxonMobil chief executive who is front-runner to be President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Secretary of State, is highly professional and is known personally to Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Kremlin spokesman said on Monday.

"As part of his duties as head of one of the biggest oil companies, he had contacts with our representatives," the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said on a conference call with reporters. "The president received him several times." (Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt)

