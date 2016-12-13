FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Many Russian officials have good ties with Tillerson - Kremlin
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Phoenix aftermath
Trump unshackled
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 13, 2016 / 1:06 PM / 8 months ago

Many Russian officials have good ties with Tillerson - Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Not only Russian President Vladimir Putin but many other Russian officials also have good relations with Exxon Mobil Corp's Rex Tillerson, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced Tillerson as his choice for secretary of state.

"He (Tillerson) has actively assisted business cooperation and is known to everyone", Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

Asked whether Tillerson becoming secretary of state could help mend U.S.-Russian ties, Ushakov said: "We want to get out of the crisis state (of our relations), which does not satisfy neither the Russian nor the American side." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.