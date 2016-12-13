Many Russian officials have good ties with Tillerson - Kremlin

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Not only Russian President Vladimir Putin but many other Russian officials also have good relations with Exxon Mobil Corp's Rex Tillerson, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has announced Tillerson as his choice for secretary of state.

"He (Tillerson) has actively assisted business cooperation and is known to everyone", Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

Asked whether Tillerson becoming secretary of state could help mend U.S.-Russian ties, Ushakov said: "We want to get out of the crisis state (of our relations), which does not satisfy neither the Russian nor the American side." (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)