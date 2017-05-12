Treasury unit to share records with Senate for Trump-Russia probe -WSJ

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - A unit of the U.S. Treasury Department that fights money laundering will provide financial records to an investigation by the Senate into possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump and his associates, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Senate Intelligence Committee asked for the records from the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network late last month, the Journal cited the people as saying.

One person said the records were needed to decide whether there was collusion between Trump associates and Russia during the 2016 campaign, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2qbNL7K) (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler)