FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Russian bank VEB says execs had talks with Trump son-in-law
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Russian bank VEB says execs had talks with Trump son-in-law

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes source of information, adds quotes, context)

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Executives of Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) held talks with Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, during a bank roadshow in 2016 when it was preparing a new strategy, the bank said on Monday.

The news came as the White House announced that Kushner, a top adviser in the Trump administration, had volunteered to testify to a Senate committee probing whether Russia tried to interfere in last year's presidential election.

"As part of the preparation of the new strategy, executives of Vnesheconombank met with representatives of leading financial institutes in Europe, Asia and America multiple times during 2016," VEB said in an emailed statement.

"During the talks, the existing practices of foreign development banks and promising trends were discussed," the bank said.

It said roadshow meetings took place "with a number of representatives of the largest banks and business establishments of the United States, including Jared Kushner, the head of Kushner Companies". (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Polina Devitt; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Mark Trevelyan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.