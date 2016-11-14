Ryan says Trump's chief of staff pick is very good sign

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan on Monday praised President-elect Donald Trump's choice of Republican Party Chairman Reince Priebus for his White House chief of staff as the best choice for getting things done in Congress.

"It's a very, very, very good sign of things to come," Ryan said in an interview with Wisconsin radio station WBEL. Ryan said he has spoken with Trump almost every day since last Tuesday's election.

"Hiring Reince as his chief of staff is a perfect indication of our new president's desire to get things done," Ryan said.