UPDATE 4-U.S. destroyer almost foundered after collision, bodies found - Seventh Fleet
* Commander says damaged destroyer could have foundered or sunk
YOKOSUKA, June 18 The USS Fitzgerald came close to sinking or foundering after the collision with a container ship ripped a big gash under the warships waterline, the commander of the United States Navy's Seventh Fleet said on Sunday.