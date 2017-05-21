RIYADH May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday Washington's relations with Bahrain were set to improve, after meeting with the king of the Gulf Arab state during a visit to Saudi Arabia.

"Our countries have a wonderful relationship together but there has been a little strain but there won't be strain with this administration," Trump said during photo session with Sheikh Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa in Riyadh.

"We're going to have a very, very long-term relationship. I look forward to it very much - many of the same things common." (Reporting by Steve Holland)