RIYADH May 20 U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund
said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to
invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.
Blackstone and the Public Investment Fund signed a
non-binding memorandum of understanding for the project, which
will depend on further negotiations.
The U.S. firm said it expected the vehicle to have $40
billion of equity commitments, with a $20 billion anchor
investment from the PIF and the rest of the money obtained from
other investors. Through this equity and debt financing,
Blackstone expects to invest in over $100 billion
of infrastructure projects, it said.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alison Williams)