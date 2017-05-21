RIYADH May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he hoped to visit Egypt, after meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a trip to the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"I will get to Egypt. We will be putting that on the schedule soon," he said. He said Sisi had "done a tremendous job under trying circumstances."

Trump is on his first foreign visit since taking office.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Mark Potter)