RIYADH May 21 U.S. President Donald Trump said
on Sunday he hoped to visit Cairo soon, praising President Abdel
Fattah al-Sisi after a meeting in Saudi Arabia and declaring
that "safety seems to be very strong" in Egypt.
Speaking through a translator, Sisi described Trump as "a
unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible."
Trump said he was having "very, very important talks" with
Sisi.
"We've really been through a lot together positively," said
Trump, who is on his first foreign visit since taking office.
"I will get to Egypt. We will absolutely be putting that on
the list very soon," he said. Sisi had "done a tremendous job
under trying circumstance".
Sisi has launched the toughest crackdown on Islamists in
Egypt's modern history since toppling President Mohamed Mursi of
the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013. Hundreds of Egyptian soldiers
and police have been killed fighting militants in Sinai.
The two leaders called for closer cooperation on a range of
issues, particularly on combating militant extremism, with Trump
praising Sisi's efforts on "fighting terrorism," according to a
statement from Sisi's office.
Sisi has tried to present himself as a bulwark against
militant extremism but has come under attack from rights groups
who say his time in power has seen the worst crackdown in their
history.
Last month, Egypt declared a three-month state of emergency
after two church bombings claimed by Islamic State killed more
than 45 people.
Sisi went to Washington last month for talks with Trump
intended to improve relations that had been strained under
President Barack Obama.
Egypt is one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle
East, receiving $1.3 billion in U.S. military aid annually.
Trump thanked Sisi for his help with the release of
Egyptian-American charity worker Aya Hijazi last month. Trump
and his aides had engaged in behind-the-scenes diplomatic
efforts to gain her freedom after attempts by the previous Obama
administration failed.
