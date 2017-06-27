(Adds details on Scaramucci)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, June 27 Hedge fund industry executive Anthony Scaramucci, an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has been named chief strategy officer of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a spokesman for the bank confirmed on Tuesday.

Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser, has been working at the Washington-based bank since the middle of June and remains the Trump administration's choice for ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a source familiar with the matter said.

Scaramucci will focus on developing strategies to support U.S. jobs by financing exports, said Lawton King, a spokesman for the Export-Import Bank, which provides loans to foreign entities that enable them to purchase U.S.-made goods.

The news of Scaramucci's appointment was first reported by Politico.

Scaramucci agreed in January to sell his investment firm SkyBridge Capital LLC to HNA Capital (U.S.) Holding, along with RON Transatlantic EG, as he prepared to take a public liaison job with Trump. The deal is expected to close in July.

While the initial job offer was rescinded, Scaramucci remains loyal to Trump. He told Reuters last month that he would know within a few weeks whether or not he would be working in the administration. By early June, the Trump administration had picked him to become OECD ambassador.

The OECD is headquartered in Paris. Scaramucci, a native New Yorker, has not said publicly if he intends to move to France if confirmed by the Senate.

Scaramucci was the subject of a CNN article published on Thursday that incorrectly reported he was being investigated by Congress over alleged ties to a Russian investment fund. CNN has since retracted the story and it said the journalists who worked on it have since resigned. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Scott Malone and Paul Simao)