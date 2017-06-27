(Adds details on Scaramucci)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 27 Hedge fund industry executive
Anthony Scaramucci, an advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump,
has been named chief strategy officer of the U.S. Export-Import
Bank, a spokesman for the bank confirmed on Tuesday.
Scaramucci, a Republican fundraiser, has been working at the
Washington-based bank since the middle of June and remains the
Trump administration's choice for ambassador to the Organization
for Economic Cooperation and Development, a source familiar with
the matter said.
Scaramucci will focus on developing strategies to support
U.S. jobs by financing exports, said Lawton King, a spokesman
for the Export-Import Bank, which provides loans to foreign
entities that enable them to purchase U.S.-made goods.
The news of Scaramucci's appointment was first reported by
Politico.
Scaramucci agreed in January to sell his investment firm
SkyBridge Capital LLC to HNA Capital (U.S.) Holding, along with
RON Transatlantic EG, as he prepared to take a public liaison
job with Trump. The deal is expected to close in July.
While the initial job offer was rescinded, Scaramucci
remains loyal to Trump. He told Reuters last month that he would
know within a few weeks whether or not he would be working in
the administration. By early June, the Trump administration had
picked him to become OECD ambassador.
The OECD is headquartered in Paris. Scaramucci, a native New
Yorker, has not said publicly if he intends to move to France if
confirmed by the Senate.
Scaramucci was the subject of a CNN article published on
Thursday that incorrectly reported he was being investigated by
Congress over alleged ties to a Russian investment fund. CNN has
since retracted the story and it said the journalists who worked
on it have since resigned.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Scott Malone and
Paul Simao)