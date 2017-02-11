Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this
week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product
offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on
Saturday.
The decision follows retailer Nordstrom Inc's
announcement this week it had decided to stop carrying Ivanka
Trump's apparel because of declining sales, prompting President
Donald Trump to take to Twitter to defend his daughter.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer characterized the
Nordstrom move as a "direct attack" on the president's policies.
Neither Sears nor Kmart carried the Trump Home products in
their retail stores, a Sears Holdings Corp spokesman
said. Kmart is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sears Holdings.
"As part of the company's initiative to optimize its online
product assortment, we constantly refine that assortment to
focus on our most profitable items," spokesman Brian Hanover
said in a statement.
"Amid that streamlining effort, 31 Trump Home items were
among the items removed online this week," he said, adding those
items can be found through a third-party vendor, without
providing additional information about the products.
The Trump Home collection includes lines of furniture,
lighting, bedding, mirrors and chandeliers, some from makers who
supply the items to Trump hotels, according to the collection's
website.
Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and
shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with
sharp drops in sales weeks before her father was elected
president on Nov. 8, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Saturday.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; editing by Grant McCool)