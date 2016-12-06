FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Ex-U.S. Attorney Yang being considered for SEC chair -source
#Financials
December 6, 2016 / 10:21 PM / 9 months ago

Ex-U.S. Attorney Yang being considered for SEC chair -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Attorney Debra Wong Yang is being considered to chair the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Trump administration, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.

Yang is a partner at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher where she represents corporate defendants in white collar crime investigations and compliance matters. She previously served as the U.S. attorney for the Central District of California after being appointed by George W. Bush in 2002.

Reporting by Steve Holland in New York and Sarah Lynch in Washington; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

