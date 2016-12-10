FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
President-Elect Trump to name Exxon CEO as secretary of state: NBC NEWS
December 10, 2016 / 6:35 PM / 8 months ago

President-Elect Trump to name Exxon CEO as secretary of state: NBC NEWS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name the chief executive of Exxon Mobil as the country's top diplomat, NBC News reported Saturday.

Exxon chief Rex Tillerson emerged on Friday as Trump's leading candidate for U.S. secretary of state and is expected to meet with him later on Saturday, a transition official told Reuters.

NBC News cited two sources close to the transition team in reporting that Tillerson will be named as secretary of state.

Trump's campaign was unavailable for comment. (Reporting By Valerie Volcovici, Editing by Franklin Paul)

