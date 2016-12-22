FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump taps RNC's Spicer for White House spokesman -statement
December 22, 2016 / 6:56 PM / 8 months ago

Trump taps RNC's Spicer for White House spokesman -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Republican National Committee's Sean Spicer will serve as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's spokesman in the White House when he takes office next month, Trump's transition team said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump also named other loyalists from his presidential run to top communications posts: Hope Hicks, Jason Miller and Dan Scavino. Spicer served as the RNC's spokesman during Trump's presidential campaign.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chris Reese

