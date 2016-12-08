Factbox: Contenders for key jobs in Trump's administration

(Reuters) - Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.

Trump has already named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor

Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City

Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee

David Petraeus, retired general and former CIA director who pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information that he shared with his biographer, who he was having an affair with

Jon Huntsman, former Republican Utah governor and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama, ran for Republican presidential nomination in 2012

James Stavridis, retired Navy admiral

John Bolton, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, foreign policy adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney

Rex Tillerson, president and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil

Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator for West Virginia

Dana Rohrabacher, Republican U.S. representative of California and senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs

Alan Mulally, a former CEO at Ford and a former executive vice president at Boeing

ENERGY SECRETARY

Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota

Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors

Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota

Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia

Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp

James Connaughton, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush

Rick Perry, Republican former Texas governor

INTERIOR SECRETARY

Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil

Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota

Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in Gryphon Investors

Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and House Republican Conference chair

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee

Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor

Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor

Ray Washburne, CEO of investment company Charter Holdings

DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE

Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency

Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief

Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan

Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Debra Wong Yang, former U.S. attorney for California's Central District, appointed by former President George W. Bush

Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at law firm Proskauer Rose LLP

Paul Atkins, a Republican former SEC commissioner who is heading Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies, including the SEC

Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner

FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT

John Allison, a former CEO of regional bank BB&T Corp and former CEO of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank

Paul Atkins, Republican former SEC commissioner

Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman

U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp

Robert Lighthizer, a Washington trade attorney and former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Republican Reagan administration

LABOR SECRETARY

Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants [APOLOT.UL]

Lou Barletta, Republican U.S. representative from Pennsylvania

Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration

WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET

Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president

Mick Mulvaney, Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina

David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser who also served in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations

VETERANS ADMINISTRATION

Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor

Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee

SUPREME COURT VACANCY

The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.