Factbox: Contenders for key jobs in Trump's administration

(Reuters) - Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.
Trump has already named a number of people for other top jobs in his administration.
Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor
Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City
Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
David Petraeus, retired general and former CIA director who pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information that he shared with his biographer, who he was having an affair with
Jon Huntsman, former Republican Utah governor and ambassador to China under President Barack Obama, ran for Republican presidential nomination in 2012
James Stavridis, retired Navy admiral
John Bolton, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President George W. Bush, foreign policy adviser to 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney
Rex Tillerson, president and chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil
Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator for West Virginia
Dana Rohrabacher, Republican U.S. representative of California and senior member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs
Alan Mulally, a former CEO at Ford and a former executive vice president at Boeing
Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota
Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors
Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota
Joe Manchin, Democratic U.S. senator from West Virginia
Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc
Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp
James Connaughton, CEO of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush
Rick Perry, Republican former Texas governor
Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil
Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota
Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in Gryphon Investors
Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and House Republican Conference chair
Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee
Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor
Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor
Ray Washburne, CEO of investment company Charter Holdings
Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency
Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief
Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from Michigan
Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York
Debra Wong Yang, former U.S. attorney for California's Central District, appointed by former President George W. Bush
Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at law firm Proskauer Rose LLP
Paul Atkins, a Republican former SEC commissioner who is heading Trump's transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies, including the SEC
Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner
John Allison, a former CEO of regional bank BB&T Corp and former CEO of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank
Paul Atkins, Republican former SEC commissioner
Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice chairman
Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp
Robert Lighthizer, a Washington trade attorney and former deputy U.S. trade representative during the Republican Reagan administration
Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants [APOLOT.UL]
Lou Barletta, Republican U.S. representative from Pennsylvania
Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration
Gary Cohn, Goldman Sachs Group Inc president
Mick Mulvaney, Republican U.S. representative from South Carolina
David Malpass, former chief economist with investment bank Bear Stearns and a senior Trump adviser who also served in the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush presidential administrations
Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts
Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor
Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee
The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Alistair Bell and Frances Kerry