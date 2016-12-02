UPDATE 1-Contenders, picks for key jobs in Trump's administration

(Adds Trump names Mattis for Pentagon, Manchin and Cohn mentioned for energy secretary, Hamm no longer for energy, interior) Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday he would nominate retired Marine Corps General James Mattis for defense secretary, the latest of about a dozen picks he has announced for high-level positions since winning the Nov. 8 presidential election. Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as Trump works to form his administration before taking office on Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports. See the end of list for posts already filled. SECRETARY OF STATE * Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor * Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City * John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Republican President George W. Bush * Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee * Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, former leader of Southern Command * David Petraeus, retired general and former CIA director who pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information he shared with his biographer, with whom he was having an affair HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY * Michael McCaul, Republican U.S. representative from Texas and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee * David Clarke, Milwaukee County sheriff and vocal Trump supporter * Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, former leader of Southern Command * Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who campaigned for Trump * Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state * Frances Townsend, homeland security and counterterrorism adviser to Republican former President George W. Bush ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR * Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during George W. Bush administration * Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors * Leslie Rutledge, Republican Arkansas attorney general * Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management * Scott Pruitt, Republican Oklahoma attorney general ENERGY SECRETARY * Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. representative from North Dakota * Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors * Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota * Joe Manchin, Democratic senator from West Virginia * Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc * Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp * James Connaughton, chief executive of Nautilus Data Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President George W. Bush * Rick Perry, former Republican Texas governor INTERIOR SECRETARY * Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil * Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota * Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private equity firm Gryphon Investors * Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from Washington state and House Republican Conference chair * Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee * Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor * Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor * Ray Washburne, chief executive of investment company Charter Holdings DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE * U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National Security Agency * Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and former Defense Intelligence Agency chief * Robert Cardillo, director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency * Pete Hoekstra, former Republican U.S. representative from Michigan * Rudy Giuliani, former Republican mayor of New York City U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE * Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer Nucor Corp LABOR SECRETARY * Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants * Lou Barletta, Republican U.S. representative from Pennsylvania * Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member and former Labor Department official during the George W. Bush administration HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY * Dr. Ben Carson, former 2016 Republican presidential candidate and retired neurosurgeon WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET * Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc VETERANS ADMINISTRATION * Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from Massachusetts * Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee * Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from Florida who was chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee SUPREME COURT VACANCY The Trump transition team confirmed he would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. POSTS ALREADY FILLED WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF * Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST AND SENIOR COUNSELOR * Steve Bannon, former head of the conservative website Breitbart News ATTORNEY GENERAL * Jeff Sessions, Republican U.S. senator from Alabama and senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee (subject to Senate confirmation) CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTOR * Republican U.S. Representative Mike Pompeo from Kansas (subject to Senate confirmation) NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER * Michael Flynn, retired Army lieutenant general and former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR * Nikki Haley, Republican South Carolina governor (subject to Senate confirmation) EDUCATION SECRETARY * Betsy DeVos, Republican donor and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party (subject to Senate confirmation) HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY * Tom Price, Republican U.S. representative from Georgia, orthopedic surgeon (subject to Senate confirmation) TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY * Elaine Chao, former labor secretary and deputy transportation secretary under Republican Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, respectively. (subject to Senate confirmation). Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell TREASURY SECRETARY * Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman (subject to Senate confirmation) COMMERCE SECRETARY * Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co (subject to Senate confirmation) DEFENSE SECRETARY * James Mattis, retired Marine Corps general (subject to Senate confirmation) (Reporting by Washington newsroom; Writing by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Peter Cooney)