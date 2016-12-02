FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Contenders, picks for key jobs in Trump's administration
December 2, 2016 / 2:20 AM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Contenders, picks for key jobs in Trump's administration

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(Adds Trump names Mattis for Pentagon, Manchin and Cohn
mentioned for energy secretary, Hamm no longer for energy,
interior)
    Dec 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on
Thursday he would nominate retired Marine Corps General James
Mattis for defense secretary, the latest of about a dozen picks
he has announced for high-level positions since winning the Nov.
8 presidential election.
    Below are people mentioned as contenders for senior roles as
Trump works to form his administration before taking office on
Jan. 20, according to Reuters sources and media reports.
    See the end of list for posts already filled.
 
    SECRETARY OF STATE
    * Mitt Romney, 2012 Republican presidential nominee and
former Massachusetts governor 
    * Rudy Giuliani, Republican former mayor of New York City
 
    * John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations
under Republican President George W. Bush
    * Bob Corker, Republican U.S. senator from Tennessee and
chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee
    * Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, former leader of
Southern Command 
    * David Petraeus, retired general and former CIA director
who pleaded guilty to mishandling classified information he
shared with his biographer, with whom he was having an affair
   
    HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY
    * Michael McCaul, Republican U.S. representative from Texas
and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee
    * David Clarke, Milwaukee County sheriff and vocal Trump
supporter
    * Retired Marine Corps General John Kelly, former leader of
Southern Command 
    * Joe Arpaio, outgoing Maricopa County, Arizona, sheriff who
campaigned for Trump
    * Kris Kobach, Kansas secretary of state
    * Frances Townsend, homeland security and counterterrorism
adviser to Republican former President George W. Bush
    
    ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY ADMINISTRATOR
    * Jeff Holmstead, energy lawyer, former EPA official during
George W. Bush administration 
    * Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private
equity firm Gryphon Investors 
    * Leslie Rutledge, Republican Arkansas attorney general
    * Carol Comer, commissioner of the Indiana Department of
Environmental Management
    * Scott Pruitt, Republican Oklahoma attorney general
       
    ENERGY SECRETARY
    * Kevin Cramer, Republican U.S. representative from North
Dakota
    * Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private
equity firm Gryphon Investors 
    * Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota
    * Joe Manchin, Democratic senator from West Virginia
    * Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc 
    * Larry Nichols, co-founder of Devon Energy Corp 
    * James Connaughton, chief executive of Nautilus Data
Technologies and a former environmental adviser to President
George W. Bush
    * Rick Perry, former Republican Texas governor
    
    INTERIOR SECRETARY
    * Forrest Lucas, founder of oil products company Lucas Oil
    * Heidi Heitkamp, Democratic U.S. senator from North Dakota
    * Robert Grady, venture capitalist, partner in private
equity firm Gryphon Investors
    * Cathy McMorris Rodgers, U.S. representative from
Washington state and House Republican Conference chair
    * Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican
vice presidential nominee
    * Jan Brewer, former Republican Arizona governor
    * Mary Fallin, Republican Oklahoma governor
    * Ray Washburne, chief executive of investment company
Charter Holdings
        
    DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
    * U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National
Security Agency
    * Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and
former Defense Intelligence Agency chief 
    * Robert Cardillo, director of the National
Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
    * Pete Hoekstra, former Republican U.S. representative from
Michigan
    * Rudy Giuliani, former Republican mayor of New York City 
       
    U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE 
    * Dan DiMicco, former chief executive of steel producer
Nucor Corp 
    
    LABOR SECRETARY
    * Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants
    * Lou Barletta, Republican U.S. representative from
Pennsylvania
    * Victoria Lipnic, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity
Commission member and former Labor Department official during
the George W. Bush administration
    
    HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT SECRETARY
    * Dr. Ben Carson, former 2016 Republican presidential
candidate and retired neurosurgeon
    
    WHITE HOUSE OFFICE OF MANAGEMENT AND BUDGET
    * Gary Cohn, president of Goldman Sachs Group Inc 
    
    VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
    * Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from
Massachusetts
    * Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican
vice presidential nominee
    * Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from
Florida who was chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee
    
    SUPREME COURT VACANCY 
    The Trump transition team confirmed he would choose from a
list of 21 names he drew up during his campaign, including
Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and William Pryor, a
federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. 
    
    POSTS ALREADY FILLED
    WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF
    * Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus
 
    
    CHIEF WHITE HOUSE STRATEGIST AND SENIOR COUNSELOR
    * Steve Bannon, former head of the conservative website
Breitbart News 
    
    ATTORNEY GENERAL
    * Jeff Sessions, Republican U.S. senator from Alabama and
senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee (subject to
Senate confirmation) 
    
    CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY DIRECTOR
    * Republican U.S. Representative Mike Pompeo from Kansas
(subject to Senate confirmation) 
        
    NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER
    * Michael Flynn, retired Army lieutenant general and former
director of the Defense Intelligence Agency 
    
    UNITED NATIONS AMBASSADOR
    * Nikki Haley, Republican South Carolina governor (subject
to Senate confirmation) 
    
    EDUCATION SECRETARY
    * Betsy DeVos, Republican donor and former chair of the
Michigan Republican Party (subject to Senate confirmation)
 
    
    HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY 
    * Tom Price, Republican U.S. representative from Georgia, 
orthopedic surgeon (subject to Senate confirmation) 
    
    TRANSPORTATION SECRETARY
    * Elaine Chao, former labor secretary and deputy
transportation secretary under Republican Presidents George W.
Bush and George H.W. Bush, respectively. (subject to Senate
confirmation). Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell 
    
    TREASURY SECRETARY
    * Steven Mnuchin, former Goldman Sachs Group Inc 
executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman (subject to
Senate confirmation) 
    
    COMMERCE SECRETARY 
    * Wilbur Ross, billionaire investor, chairman of Invesco Ltd
 subsidiary WL Ross & Co (subject to Senate confirmation)
 
    
    DEFENSE SECRETARY
    * James Mattis, retired Marine Corps general (subject to
Senate confirmation) 

    
 (Reporting by Washington newsroom; Writing by Susan Heavey and
Eric Walsh; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Peter Cooney)

