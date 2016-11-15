FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Icahn says Mnuchin, Ross being considered for Trump administration
November 15, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 9 months ago

Icahn says Mnuchin, Ross being considered for Trump administration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Steve Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross are being considered as President-elect Donald Trump's treasury secretary and commerce secretary, billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn tweeted on Tuesday.

Icahn, who supported Republican Trump during his campaign, said in the tweet that he had spoken with Trump. (bit.ly/2f1fbaP)

Reuters had previously reported that Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Trump's campaign finance chairman, was being considered among others for the treasury secretary role.

Ross, a billionaire investor, also stood behind Trump. (Reporting by Richa Naidu and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
