7 months ago
White House says to have Supreme Court nominee in next couple of weeks
January 23, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 7 months ago

White House says to have Supreme Court nominee in next couple of weeks

Jeff Mason

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a nominee in the next couple of weeks to fill a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, the White House said on Monday.

"I think we'll have a nomination within the next couple of weeks. He continues to make that a priority of his," White House spokesman Sean Spicer said at a news briefing.

Earlier this month Trump said he would pick from among 20 candidates suggested by conservative legal groups to fill the vacancy caused by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February last year.

