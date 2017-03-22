WASHINGTON The Republican chairman of the U.S.
House of Representatives intelligence committee said on
Wednesday some of President Donald Trump's personal
communications may have been caught up in "incidental"
surveillance involving a foreign power in the months after the
election.
Representative Devin Nunes said all of the additional
information he had seen was collected legally in November,
December and January - after Election Day - but the names of
some Trump officials involved had been unmasked and the
communications widely disseminated within spy agencies.
Nunes made his announcement at a news conference two days
after the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, James
Comey, confirmed to a hearing of his committee that it was
conducting a criminal investigation of potential links between
Trump associates and Russia, as Moscow sought to influence the
2016 U.S. election to benefit Trump.
"I recently confirmed that on numerous occasions the
intelligence community ... collected information about U.S.
citizens involved in the Trump transition," Nunes told
reporters.
Nunes said he obtained the information from a source he did
not identify in any way. Democrats on the committee said they
had not been consulted about the information before the news
conference.
"I want to be clear, none of this surveillance was related
to Russia or the investigation of Russian activities or of the
Trump team," Nunes said.
However, Nunes said later that he could not be sure that
other information existed elsewhere related to Russia.
U.S. intelligence agencies have accused Russia of seeking to
influence the presidential election in Trump's favor against
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton by hacking computer systems
and spreading disinformation. Russia denies the allegations.
Nunes said he was "very concerned" about whether U.S.
intelligence agencies were spying on Trump. He said he had
briefed Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan and planned to share
the information with the White House later on Wednesday.
Nunes spoke to reporters just before Trump spokesman Sean
Spicer gave his daily news briefing at the White House.
Spicer read some of Nunes' statement during the briefing.
"I do think it is a startling revelation, and there's a lot
of questions that need to get asked," Spicer said.
