TAIPEI, April 28 Taiwan's presidential office on Friday said it had no plans "at this stage" to hold a telephone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, and understood that the United States had priorities in handling Asia-Pacific regional affairs.

The response came after Trump brushed aside the idea of such a phone call, following a comment by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen that she would not rule one out, in separate interviews with Reuters on Thursday.

"Based on the good mutual trust and understanding between Taiwan and the United States, we understand the United States has priorities in handling regional affairs," Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang said in a statement.

"At this stage, we don't have such a plan."

The government would pursue Taiwan's best interests, Huang added. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)