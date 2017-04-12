BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. President Donald Trump, whose attempt to push through legislation to repeal Obamacare failed last month, said tax reform would be easier to pass than a healthcare measure.
"Tax reform is going to be tough but it won't be as tough as healthcare," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network aired on Wednesday. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by David Alexander)
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'